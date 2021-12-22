Intel has sold its NAND memory division to Hynix for $ 9 billion: this brand already has wings to fight with Samsung

This operation comes from afar. Intel and South Korean company SK Hynix agreed in October 2020 that the latter would take over the former’s NAND memory business. The deal also includes components for SSD drives, wafers, and also the memory chip manufacturing plant that Intel has in Dalian (China), known as Fab 68.

Since then, more than a year has passed, and the operation is going to be formalized now. The reason it has been delayed is that this purchase agreement it had to be previously approved by the antitrust agencies of the markets in which these companies operate, and, although the US, European and South Korean authorities have long supported the operation, all of it is nothing more than an alternative to SSD drives that this company wants to keep as a long-term bet.

However, it is clear that Hynix would not have taken this step forward if it was not very clear that buying this division of Intel is going to have a profound and positive impact on its business. In fact, according to the consulting firm TrendForce, the operation it has closed with Intel will allow this brand to increase its share in the NAND flash memory market. beyond 20%. It is not but not bad.

The rival to beat in this industry is Samsung. According to the Statista consultancy, the latter company leads this market with a 34% share. Kioxia and WDC are currently some way behind, with 18.3 and 14.7% respectively. And in fourth position we already come across Hynix, with 12.3%. Nevertheless, this status is about to changeYes, as TrendForce has predicted, this acquisition catapults the latter company’s market share beyond 20%. Samsung is still a long way off, but much less than before.

| Bloomberg