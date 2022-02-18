Tech News

Intel finalizes the launch of its dedicated graphics cards. And the best is yet to come

By: Brian Adam

Soon we will stop talking about AMD or NVIDIA as the de facto duopoly in the field of dedicated graphics cards. Intel has been preparing to enter this market for years, and now just announced that its Intel Arc will arrive on desktop PCs in the second quarter of 2022.

These models belong to its first generation, called ‘Alchemist’, and in fact they will be present before on laptops, where they will make their appearance in just a few weeks. This family promises, but pay attention because the best is yet to come: the Intel Arc ‘Celestial’ for “ultra enthusiasts” are already in the development phase.

‘Project Endgame’ proposes a GPU service in the cloud

At Intel, they have put their batteries into action with their strategy in the graphics card market, and in addition to preparing variants for laptops, desktop PCs and workstations, they have something else in the chamber: They call it ‘Project Endgame’.

There are hardly any details about this initiative, but we do know that it is a kind of ‘GPU rental in the cloud’ service that It seems like a promising idea for those who want to set up their own Stadia: Cloud gaming is based on servers with powerful GPUs, and Intel seems to want to be an important component in providing that service.

Intel has not indicated what type of GPUs it will offer, its price or even if this will be a proposal dedicated to the world of gaming, but what we do know is that ‘Project Endgame’ will arrive before the end of the year.

What we are about to see is the landing at the end of the first dedicated Intel Arc graphics. The first generation, called ‘Alchemist’ and based on the Intel Xe HPG architecture, will appear in notebooks in the first quarter of the year.

in the second trimester We will finally have the first Intel rivals to NVIDIA and AMD graphics, although these first models will not go all

