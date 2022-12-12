Intel discusses semiconductor manufacturing partnership with Samsung

Information from the Business Korea portal, Gelsinger visited the Samsung Electronics campuses in Hwaseong and Suwon before meeting with executives from the South Korean giant. Reports are that they would have discussed ways to overcome a global economic crisis in the technology market.

Last Friday (9), Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger met with two Samsung executives — Kyung Kye-Hyun, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics’ device solutions division, and Kim Woo-Joon, chairman of the department of the brand’s device business and experience—to discuss a possible partnership between the two companies in the semiconductor space.

This is Gelsinger’s second visit to South Korea this year. Earlier, he had met with Lee Jae-Yong, president of Samsung Electronics, to discuss system semiconductors, foundries, high-end memory, mobile phones and PCs. This time, Gelsinger was unable to meet with him as he had just arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Two of the world’s biggest semiconductor makers, while Intel primarily makes chips for itself, Samsung also works with other big brands — including NVIDIA, Intel’s rival in the GPU market. There are no details on how, and if, after all, Samsung and Intel will join forces to act in this market.

It is also worth noting that, from recent research by Omdia, Samsung recorded a 28.1% drop in its revenue in the third quarter of 2022, totaling US$ 14.6 billion, while Intel sold US$ 14.9 billion in semiconductors—assuming global leadership in this market. Third on the list is Qualcomm with an increase of 5.6% in revenue for the period, a place that belonged to SK Hynix, but which was lost with a 26% drop in sales.