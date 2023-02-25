Intel denies rumors and confirms that 3 nanometer processors will arrive in 2024

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive, confirmed on Thursday (23) that its processors manufactured with 3-nanometer lithography will be launched in 2024belying rumors that mass production of this advanced process hardware would be delayed after the release of the 14th generation Core. “The programs for 3 nanometer chips are on track, both those of TSMC and our internal projects with Intel lithography 3”, said the executive during a virtual conference, stating that the development of its processors continues unabated, despite the latest rumors indicate the contrary.

It is worth remembering that Intel tightened ties with TSMC aiming its “N3” process, although it has its own division specialized in manufacturing processors, Intel Foundry Services. Gelsinger mentions the “Intel 3” lithography, which will be an evolution of the “Intel 4” technology (formerly known as “7 nanometers”). - Advertisement - The executive cited two product lines that will benefit from new semiconductor foundry technologies: Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest, both representing series of Xeon processors produced with Intel 3 lithography. Granite Rapids will be a line of processors based on high performance cores; Sierra Forest will comprise models based only on high efficiency cores.

For now, there is no forecast for the launch of family models for domestic consumers with Intel 3 lithography, but the hardware giant seems to be interested in producing the logic blocks of Meteor Lake processors (14th generation) using the TSMC N3 manufacturing process. This line should be launched in 2023. For the 15th generation Arrow Lake processors, with chiplet architecture, scheduled for 2024, Intel reiterates that the lithography used will be the Intel 20A (formerly known as “2 nanometers”). This technology should be used for the production of logic blocks, while the graphics processing blocks will use TSMC N3E lithography. [Temos] solid execution on the client side, server side and in the AXG (graphics) division. We’re gaining momentum with foundry customers as well. So I feel good that we got around a lot of the execution challenges. These rumours, like many others, will be proven to be firmly false by our execution. Pat Gelsinger CEO of Intel

- Advertisement - Intel is expected to focus on energy savings with the launch of the 14th generation of Core processors in 2023. Rumor has it that this hardware will be up to 50% more energy efficient and will have a huge boost in integrated graphics performance.

