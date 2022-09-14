Intel CPU Core i-13000: Top model with 6 gigahertz turbo

A of the upcoming processor generation “Raptor Lake” should reach a clock frequency of up to 6 .

continues to heat up interest in the upcoming desktop PC processors of the Core i- series, aka “Raptor Lake”, with information snippets. At an information event for journalists in Israel, Intel manager Isic Silas announced that a CPU version of the Core i-13000 is also to be released, which will achieve a standard clock frequency of up to 6 GHz.

However, Silas did not reveal when this processor model will be sold and with what power consumption it is specified, nor did it reveal the price or the exact type designation.

Similar to the Alder Lake top model Core i9-12900KS, which costs almost 800 euros, a Core i9-13900KS could be planned, which reaches 6 GHz in the highest turbo level under certain boundary conditions.

Core i9-13900K @ 5.8GHz

According to information that has been leaked so far, the Core i9-13900K (Core i9-13900KF variant with a deactivated GPU) will initially appear as the top model, which clocks at up to 5.8 GHz in Thermal Velocity Boost.

For comparison: The current Core i9-12900K reaches up to 5.2 GHz, the Core i9-12900KS mentioned 5.5 GHz. The competing AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is said to clock up to 5.7 GHz.

On September 27th, Intel hosts the “Intel InnovatiON” developer event, where the CPU series Core i-13000 could be presented. AMD wants to sell the Ryzen 7000 processors on this day.