Intel Core Ultra 7 1002H: Ryzen 7000 rival processor leaks with 16 cores and 3 GHz clock

Intel introduced the “Meteor Lake” line as its new generation of PC processors. Although it has not revealed details of its technical specifications, leaks that have occurred in recent weeks suggest that the manufacturer will change the naming of its chips. On Thursday (08), a new model was identified as “Core Ultra 7 1002H”. the leaker IntalLatX64 discovered the new hardware in a boot log of an unspecified device. The system shows that the platform has the Intel Core Ultra 7 1002H, which should be announced as a new high-performance processor for notebooks with 16 cores, 22 threads and a base clock of 3.0 GHz.

Based on previous leaks, it is possible to deduce that the Core Ultra 7 1002H will have a chiplets and hybrid configuration with 6 high-performance cores and 8 efficiency cores in the CPU, in addition to 2 cores located in the SoC block. It is important to note that this model may just be an engineering sample, i.e. a pre-production model for testing purposes before its release to consumers. This means that the base clock and other specifications of the CPU, GPU and SoC may still change until the processor is officially announced. How to get better extensions in the Chrome Web Store thanks to the new badges

Intel has not yet revealed which notebook segment will benefit from the supposed Core Ultra 7 1002H. Among high-powered notebooks, it is possible to deduce that the processor will rival the Ryzen 7 7745HX or Ryzen 9 7845HX; among the ultra-thin and efficient models, the big dispute may be with the Ryzen 9 7940HS.

Core Ultra 7 1003H appears in benchmark

In May, the Core Ultra 7 1003H appeared in the Puget Systems database. With similar nomenclature, but possibly being a different model, this processor supposedly appeared in the MSI Prestige 16, an ultra-thin high-performance notebook presented by the brand at Computex 2023. Despite the different hints that there are big changes coming to Intel's portfolio, it is important to stress that the hardware giant has not yet confirmed the release date and prices of the 14th generation processors, except for the optimizations for AI workflows that will come to Windows 11.

