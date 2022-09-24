Intel Core i9-13900K: processor box leaks in alleged official image with exclusive design

has confirmed that it will launch its 13th generation of processors in mid-October 2022, but leaks continue to reveal specs and details we can expect from the “Raptor Lake” family. This Friday (23), the leaker @9550pro of Twitter posted the of what appears to be the official rendering of the Core i9- box.

The processor packaging follows the concept of adding a unique look to the most advanced models in the series – something that, by the way, did not happen with the 11th generation. It is possible to observe that the box features a clear side that displays a silver wafer — differing from the gold in the 12th generation — which will house the processor. Check out: