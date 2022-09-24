Intel Core i9-13900K: processor box leaks in alleged official image with exclusive design

intel has confirmed that it will launch its 13th generation of processors in mid-October 2022, but leaks continue to reveal specs and details we can expect from the “Raptor Lake” family. This Friday (23), the leaker @9550pro of Twitter posted the image of what appears to be the official rendering of the Core i9-13900k box.
The processor packaging follows the concept of adding a unique look to the most advanced models in the series – something that, by the way, did not happen with the 11th generation. It is possible to observe that the box features a clear side that displays a silver wafer — differing from the gold in the 12th generation — which will house the processor. Check out:
Another detail that can be seen from the material is the slimmer design of the case. The hypothesis is that the hardware giant is adopting a more economical strategy in terms of logistics and with less impact on the environment. Cell phone manufacturers carry out similar practices, but at the cost of removing chargers from the boxes.
Intel Core i9-13900K will be equipped with 24 cores (8 high performance + 16 high efficiency) for a total of 32 threads. The base clock is 3.0 GHz, while the extended frequency reaches 5.8 GHz on up to two cores simultaneously and 5.5 GHz on all eight high-performance cores with PL1 of 125W and PL2 of 253W.
Other specs should include 2MB L2 and 3MB L3 cache modules for 68MB total cache, so it directly rivals AMD’s Infinity Cache architecture. The rival recently announced the “Ryzen 7000” processors with Zen 4 architecture in 5 nanometers, promising outstanding performance and efficiency.
What do you expect from Intel’s new processors? Comment below!