Intel Core i9-13900K performance test, beats Ryzen 9 5950X

A few days ago an early sample of the Intel Core i9-13900Ka top-of-the-range processor that will become Intel’s most powerful chip within the Raptor Lake-S series, successor to the current Alder Lake-S, whose launch is expected by the end of this year, probably between the months of October and November.

We knew it was only a matter of time until the first performance review of that early Intel Core i9-13900K unit surfaced, and it has. Chiphell has published a performance test that confirms that, in general, this new generation of Intel processors It’s not going to make things easy for AMD’s Zen 4.

In single-thread performance, this sample of the Intel Core i9-13900K performs a little less than the Ryzen 9 5950X, something that it is totally normal since its working frequencies are very low. All engineering samples usually have this in common, and it has an explanation, usually starting from a low clock frequency to find the stable point and from there se are rising as the production process matures.

It is very striking to see the excellent result achieved by this sample of the Intel Core i9-13900K in multithreading, since vastly outperforms the Ryzen 9 5950X. This is important because the second has 16 high-performance cores and 32 threads, while the first has 8 high-performance cores and 16 high-efficiency cores (32 threads in total). It is clear that high-efficiency cores represent great value in intensive multi-threading applications.

According to the source, that score corresponds to the engineering sample 1 of the Intel Core i9-13900K. The engineering samples 3which are more advanced, reach a frequency of 5.5 GHz in single thread and 5.3 GHz in multithread, which translates into a score of more than 800 points in single thread and more than 15,000 in multithread, all under CPU-Z.

Everything you need to know about the Intel Core i9-13900K in ten keys

It will have eight high-performance cores based on the raptor cove architectureand 16 high-efficiency cores based on the Gracemont architecture. It will be manufactured in intel node 7the same used by the Alder Lake-S. will be compatible with DDR4 memory and DDR5 memory. It will also be compatible with LGA1700 motherboards with 600 series chipset. It will hit the market between late October and early December. Will support overclock, and we will be able to raise it in frequency in an easy and safe way thanks to the Intel XTU tool. It will have a huge amount of cache (68MB total). will not be enabled the AVX512 instructions. Could be the first to reach 6 GHzalbeit with only one active nucleus. Your selling price it will be similar to that of the Core i9-12900K at the time of its release.

