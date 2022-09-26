Intel Core i9-13900K outperforms all single-thread CPUs on PassMark

The Core i9- is the newest processor in ’s enthusiast lineup. Recently, the alleged component box was leaked, showing a unique look. Now, what you can see is the performance of the item, which took the lead in single thread, becoming more powerful than . This is not the first time this has happened, as in the 11th generation, also known as the Rocket Lake, the i9 also took the lead, being 7% superior to AMD’s Ryzen in the 5000 generation in single-core. However, now the processors on the red side are not on the list.

The absence was not explained, as the brand’s 7000 generation products were released before the Raptor Lake models, which have yet to hit the market. Be that as it may, the Intel product scored 4,833 points in single-thread, generating a 400 point superiority over the second-placed i9-12900KS. - Advertisement - In general, the difference is around 8.5% greater compared to the previous generation model. Now, in the multi-thread test, the CPU was second only to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X which achieved 54,789 points against 54,789 against 54,433 for the i9 model of the Raptor Lake line.



outperforms-all-single-thread-CPUs-on-PassMark.jpeg" width="330" height="219">