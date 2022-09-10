Intel Core i9-13900K hits 8.0 GHz overclocked with Z790 motherboard and could break line record

The Core i9- will be the hardware giant’s new high-end processor. Scheduled to be unveiled in October, this model should have incredible overclocking capabilities. Last Thursday (08), the WCCFTech published a screenshot that shows the chip clocking at 8.0 GHza record for the company’s main line. Without being identified, the overclocker claims to have increased the processor frequency handily by adjusting its electrical voltage to 1.792 V using liquid nitrogen to attenuate the component’s temperature. The reviewed motherboard has a Z790 chipset, which promises to bring significant leaps in power transfer to the socket.

The motherboard model was not informed, but according to the leak, it will be a platform aimed at enthusiasts of the practice. If the frequency itself is not impressive, note that the overclocker reached 8.0 GHz on all 8 high-performance "P" cores without SMT, so each core clock can be even higher. It has been more than ten years since the "blue team" joined the most powerful overclocks on record. The manufacturer's personal record is 8.54 GHz with the Intel Celeron D 352, originally released in 2006. The leader of the HWBOT ranking is the AMD FX-8370, released in 2014, with 8.72 GHz. Both used the liquid nitrogen cooling technique.

Possibly we are looking at the new overclocking record of the entire “Core” family. The Intel Core i9-10900K is the current record holder of the line when reaching 7.6 GHz, but there is also a highlight for the Core i9-11900K with a peak of 7.3 GHz. The expectation is that the 13th generation “Raptor Lake” processors will finally surpass the 8 GHz mark.

It is a consensus among leakers that the Intel Core i9-13900K will be equipped with 24 cores (8 high-performance and 16 low-power) and 32 threads. The base CPU clock is 3.0 GHz, while the extended frequency reaches 5.8 GHz on 1 or 2 "P" cores and 5.5 GHz on all 8 "P" cores with PL1 of 125W and PL2 of 253W. The total cache will be 68 MB. It is assumed that this processor will have an "Extreme Performance" mode that will take advantage of the new capabilities of its architecture combined with the 700 series motherboards to reach a new level of performance — that is, at the cost of high power consumption. What do you expect from Intel's new processors? Comment!

