Intel Core i9-13900K appears in new benchmarks with more performance than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Update (23/08/2022) – FM

As we approach major hardware market launches, we discover more information about Intel’s 13th generation processors. This Tuesday (23), courtesy of the BenchLeakswe found a new Benchmark test showing Intel Core i9- with its 24 cores in Geekbench 5. The top-of-the-line “Raptor Lake” family scored 2,169 points in single-core testing and 24,189 points in multi-core testing. It is worth noting that the processor worked on an ASUS machine with a ROG Maximus Z690 motherboard and 32 GB of DDR5-3200 RAM, which is a setup almost identical to the latest tests discovered in July.

An interesting difference in the new benchmarks is that Geekbench is rating this test as “Valid”, while the July test was indicated as “Invalid”. This shows that we finally have a record capable of representing the true potential of the Core i9-13900K, as previous tests showed divergence of timing. Brave “adopts” the Microsoft Edge protocol to make itself the default browser on Windows - Advertisement - With that, it’s worth comparing the Core i9-13900K’s score with the AMD Ryzen 9 — the only rival top-of-the-line processor currently available on the market. Intel got 33% advantage in single-core testing and 55% on multiple cores — which is clear when we point out that the model must use 24 cores — three times more than Ryzen. There are several factors that influence the results, therefore, we must interpret the scores with caution. The Core i9-13900K has been tested with DDR5 RAM while the Ryzen 9 5950X only supports DDR4 RAM. In addition, the standard consumption of the new processor is not yet reported.

Compared to generations, the Core i9-13900K is 11% faster than Core i9-12900K — with 16 cores — in single-core and 36% faster in multi-core. Again, the increased number of cores contributes to better scores in multi-core testing, but the improvements in single-core are directly related to the clock increase. Rumors state that the Core i9-13900K will be able to reach 5.5 GHz at its maximum frequency using 125 W TDP. The 13th generation platforms should be officially introduced in September, shortly after the Ryzen 7000 was announced.

Update (07/11/2022) – FM

Intel Core i9-13900K leaks clocked at 5.5GHz and 48% more performance than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

- Advertisement - Intel should continue to push the 5.0 GHz maximum clock barrier with its 13th generation of processors. This time, it is expected that the incredible frequency of 5.5 GHz will not be limited to the special “KS” version and will be obtained in the “K” series. This Monday (11), the Core i9-13900K appeared on Geekbench with good performance gains. A test version of the processor not yet officially released scored 2,133 in single-core (single-core) testing and 23,701 with all cores (multi-core). These numbers indicate that the Core i9-13900K will be up to 48% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in multithreadpossibly due to its 24-core architecture.

The Core i9-13900K was tested on an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme gaming motherboard. Intel has confirmed that the 13th generation processors will be backwards compatible with 600 series motherboards, but should perform better with the 700 series. Tests also included 32 GB of DDR5-3200 RAM on a Windows 10 PC. - Advertisement - According to the benchmark, the Core i9-13900K is only 7% faster than Core i9-12900K in single-core. This indicates that the “Raptor Cove” cores will bring discrete evolutions in relation to the “Golden Cove” of the previous generation, but it is worth considering that the tested model is still an engineering sample with few optimizations. iPad mini-LED and AirPods 3 by 2021

The 13th-generation “Raptor Lake” family is expected to maintain the hybrid design using high-performance “Raptor Cove” cores and the same low-power “Gracemont” cores used in the 12th-generation “Alder Lake” family. It is assumed that Intel will release the “Raptor Lake” processors in mid-October. Preview demonstrations show that the 13th Gen flagship will see significant performance gains across multiple workloads, as well as increasing efficiency. To compete with these chips, AMD is working on the “Ryzen 7000” line with Zen 4 architecture.

Original text (29/06/2022)

Intel Core i9-13900K processor would have reached up to 5.5 GHz in new test version

The works on top of 13th generation home desktop processors from Intel follow in full swing, and new unofficial information about the specifications of this series emerged this Wednesday (29), As disclosed by the website Tom’s Hardware, the high-end Intel Core i9-13900K chip would have received a gain in its clock speed to reach up to 5.5 GHz on single-core and 5.3 GHz multi-core in your third Engineering Sample (ES) version.

It is worth mentioning that the chips with the ES termination are pre-production versions used by the manufacturer to test features and the stability of the architecture, therefore, it represents the various stages of development of the processor. Intel’s goal would be to reach 6 GHz. To demonstrate the gain, Core i9-13900K ES1 version reached up to 4.50 GHz, according to previously leaked information. Already the ES3 would have managed to raise the frequency to up to 5.5 GHz in the single-core stably in relation to the thermal limit.



