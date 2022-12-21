Intel Core i9-13900HX tests on Geekbench 5 place it above the 12900K model

The performance of the new Intel Core i9-13900HX for notebooks surpassed the model 12900K of desktops. At least that’s what the leaks of a processor test done on the Geekbench 5🇧🇷 In this sense, the brand’s new chip promises to be a true monster, with more cores, more threads and higher frequencies. To get an idea, the product of the 13th generation raptor lake for laptops marked 2,039 points in single core in the evaluation. Meanwhile, multi-core performance was at the forefront. 20,943 points in the program. For comparison, the 12900K did 1987 points in the first question and 17,319 points in the second.

In other words, this gives a performance gain of 2.6% on single core and 20.9% on multi-core for Intel’s new mobile processor. It is worth remembering that this result achieved by the component also places it above the Apple M2 Max, especially in the part of the test that takes into account more than one core. - Advertisement - Overall, the Core i9-13900HX specs have 24 cores (8 for performance and 16 for efficiency) and 32 threads, in addition to 36MB of L3 cache. In addition, it should reach laptops capable of reaching 5GHz frequencies, although this detail has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer.



