Intel Core i9-13900HX: notebook processor leaks with more performance than Apple M2 Max

Notebook processors usually deliver reduced power compared to desktop hardware, since they cannot disregard the battery life of laptops, but it seems that Intel will not let the Core i9-13900HX fall behind the competition — even against the most expensive products. advanced from AMD and Apple, for example. This Tuesday morning (19), a mysterious notebook appeared on Geekbench equipped with the Core i9-13900HX, which should be the most powerful processor in Intel’s “HX” series for the laptop segment, boasting 24 cores, 32 threads and base clock of 2.2 GHz. It is speculated that this chip will have a TDP of 55W with PL2 above 100W.

The Core i9-13900HX achieved 2039 points in single-core and 20943 points in multi-core. This indicates that the processor is so powerful that it manages to surpass one of the most advanced desktop models of the previous generation, the Core i9-12900K, in addition to obtaining a single-core score close to the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, which is around 1,900 and 2,200. - Advertisement - In testing multiple cores, Intel has an advantage thanks to its hybrid architecture that makes room for 24 cores on the processor. In this regard, the Core i9-13900HX managed to easily surpass the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, whose multi-core performance hardly surpasses the mark of 20 thousand points on Geekbench.

Another comparison that can be made in the high-performance notebook segment puts the Core i9-13900HX against the Apple M2 Max, which had its first benchmarks leaked at the end of November and should debut on a MacBook Pro in 2023. In this area, the Intel Handily Beats the Multi-Core Score ARM-based processor with a 44% lead. In single-core, the advantage was only 10%. It should always be remembered that benchmark data should be interpreted with caution. While it represents the raw performance of a device, there are other factors that directly influence a CPU’s performance, including its power consumption, heat generation, dissipation efficiency, and optimization through software.