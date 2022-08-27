Intel Core i9-13900 “Raptor Lake” appears in benchmark with 24 cores and has more leaked specs

Update (26/08/2022) – FM

On the verge of the official presentation of its 13th generation of processors, Intel to be providing different models of the hardware for partner manufacturers to test. After the Core i9- K appeared on Geekbench, it was time for the non-“K” version of the top of the range to be tested on the platform, where more specifications were revealed. The Core i9-13900 was tested on a Gigabyte Z690 GAMING X motherboard with 32GB of RAM and Windows 10. As noted, the was validated showing 2,130 points in single-core testing and 20,131 points in testing with all reiterating that it will boast big leaps in performance over the i9-12900, its predecessor.

Its incredible multi-core score is due to the fact that this processor works with 24 cores — 8 high performance and 16 high efficiency — for a total of 32 threads. You Colors work with 2.0GHz base frequency and 5.28GHz maximumdenoting that Intel is surpassing the 5.0 GHz mark even on lower power chips. This model should work with a TDP of 65W, which is almost half the average consumption of the Core i9-13900K, which will have a thermal design configured at 125W and clocked at 5.5 GHz, according to previous rumors. Also, it should be noted that the Core i9-13900 proved to be 10% faster than the Core i9-12900K in single-core, which denotes improvements in its cores.

In response to the upcoming release of the AMD Ryzen 7000, Intel is expected to introduce its next generation of processors in September, but the hardware is not expected to debut at retail until mid-October, possibly starting at R$1,679 for the Core i5-13600KF and up to R$3,729 for the Core i9-13900K in Canada.

Update (24/06/2022) – FM

Intel Core i9-13900 “Raptor Lake” has leaked specs and could be 50% faster than the i9-12900

Intel promises a big leap in performance with its 13th generation of processors, and there are those who say that the “Raptor Lake” line, as it is also known, will surpass a 50% increase in performance. This Friday (24), the user @wxnod posted on their Twitter a screenshot that reveals more specs of the Core i9-13900. The leak shows CPU-Z, an application that details PC hardware, revealing the information of an engineering sample of the most advanced processor of the 13th generation “S” series. The model has 24 cores — 8 high-performance and 16 low-power — for a total of 32 threads and 3.8GHz base clock.

The Intel Core i9-13900 should have a total of 16MB of L2 cache on high-performance cores with "Raptor Cove" architecture (2MB per core) and an additional 16MB of L2 cache on low-power cores with "Gracemont" architecture ( 1 MB per core). This means 32 MB in L2 cache which, added to the L3 cache, brings a total memory of 68 MB.

The TDP (PL1) is 65 W, maintaining the power segment of the past generation. It is possible that the PL2 level with Maximum Turbo Power bring power above 200W. It’s also worth noting that the Core i9-13900 supports all modern instruction sets except the AVX-512, which Intel chose to disable in the 12th-gen “Alder Lake” line. Intel seems to be aware of the big news that will come with the AMD Ryzen 7000, such as the increased frequency and high cache memory capacity. The “Raptor Lake” family is expected to officially launch in the middle of the last quarter of 2022.

Original text (06/13/2022)

Intel Core i9-13900 “Raptor Lake” could be up to 50% more powerful than its predecessor

Intel promises big leap in performance with its next generation of processors. The Core i9-13900 will be one of the most advanced of the "Raptor Lake" family, and this Monday (13), its first synthetic benchmarks were published, suggesting that the model could be up to 50% more powerful than its predecessorthe Core i9-12900. O SiSoftware published the synthetic tests of the Intel Core i9-13900 assuming the rumors that this processor will have 24 cores (8 cores of high performance and 16 cores of high efficiency) and TDP of 65 W. Such information can be corroborated with the model used in a Intel's official demo that promised "up to double digits" earnings.

The platform is not able to reveal what the clock frequencies and power consumption of this processor are, but the following data has been taken into account: 24 cores/32 threads

8 “Raptor Cove” cores and 16 “Gracemont” cores

36MB L3 cache

5th generation PCI Express support

DDR5-5600 RAM memory support

Thunderbolt 4

Thunderbolt 4

Intel 7+ Lithography (10nm SuperFin FET) The hardware was emulated and tested on a device with Windows 11 and updated drivers from Intel and AMD. With these configurations, the Intel Core i9-13900 achieved prominence in the field of logical arithmetic and FPU, where achieved 33% to 50% gains over Core i9-12900. These areas benefit from advances in Raptor Lake architecture.

On the other hand, it is possible to observe that the processor loses up to 8% of performance in SIMD instructions, that is, the operation that allows executing several tasks simultaneously with the same instruction. Of course, it’s still too early to say that this will be a true downgrade of the new generation, so all details should be treated as a rumor.