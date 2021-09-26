Intel Core i9-12900K shines again in another leak

It is becoming increasingly clear that, with the Intel Core i9-12900K, the semiconductor giant is determined to regain its historic leadership in performance, thus signing the closure of some complicated years, and thus re-gaining the recognition of users as the manufacturer capable of always leading the performance rankings. It is evident that Intel was playing a lot with this generation, and from what we are seeing it seems undoubted that they have done their homework, and in what way!

A few months ago we told you, quite surprised, that in a leaked benchmark, a chip that appeared to be an Intel Core i9-12900K gave an important performance step to AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X not only the top of the range from AMD, but also the most powerful general consumer processor to date. A medal that has traditionally always belonged to some Intel package, and that the company needed to recover.

At that time already It was claimed that the performance of the Intel Core i9-12900K appeared to exceed the single-threaded performance of the single-threaded AMD processor by 26%. A figure that obviously had to be taken with a grain of salt, since we are not talking about a “standard” leap, quite the contrary, it would be the largest evolutionary leap seen at Intel in many years. And leaks of this type must be taken with certain reservations, since we know practically nothing about them.

However, and although we are still in the field of leaks and not official data or, at least, contrasted, a new performance test has appeared that would confirm what we already saw a few months ago. This time we find it on the Chinese social network Bilibili, in which we can see part of the CPU-Z window testing, supposedly, an Intel Core i9-12900K, which obtains 825 points in the single-wire performance test. In comparison, the 648s of the Ryzen 9 5950X are shown, so Intel’s chip would yield, in single-wire, 27.3% more than AMD’s.

Curiously, the result obtained in multithreading is blurred, but seeing the bars of the result obtained by both processors in this test gives the impression that both obtain a similar result. We can speculate on the possibility that, as the Intel Core i9-12900K has not yet been presented and marketed, the performance cap of the CPU-Z database is the integrated one from AMD and, consequently, the graphical representation of the The results are not correct, and that finally the Intel chip is also ahead in this test.

However, we must not forget the difference in threads between both processors. And it is that both have 16 cores, but in the case of the Ryzen 9 5950X each of them offers two threads, while in the Intel Core i9-12900K eight of them offer two threads, while the other eight remain in a single thread, so it remains at 24 threads. Thus, even if both chips are tied for performance, It is interesting that Intel achieves this with 24 threads, compared to the 32 deployed by AMD. And this on a chip that may not yet be fully polished. It seems that the twelfth generation is coming strong, and interesting times are ahead.