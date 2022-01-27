Intel Core i9-12900HK: Beats M1 Max on Geekbench, but not by much

Let’s go back to talking about processors and the “sifda” in progress between Intel and Apple with regard to performance leadership in the laptop sector; a heads up that has rekindled in an important way after the presentation of the Intel Core 12th gen H series processors at the last CES in Las Vegas and that continues to be discussed. On the occasion of the launch, Intel had emphasized the supremacy of its new flagship model Core i9-12900HK, a decidedly pushed 14-core CPU (5 GHz in Boost) that at the moment is unrivaled in terms of computational power, at least in the consumer notebook segment. .

According to data provided by Intel, its chip easily beats its counterpart AMD and Apple, including the much-acclaimed M1 Max that we find on the new MacBook Pros. Close to CES, the renewed battle between Alder Lake H and Apple M1 had already been discussed. Max, but, as usual in these cases, we need data from independent tests which, fortunately, are starting to arrive. In the past few hours on Geekbench they have appeared in fact new benchmarks of the Intel Core i9-12900HK, to the accuracy of an MSI gaming notebook (GE76 Raider) which, given the design, should not have particular thermal restrictions on the CPU.