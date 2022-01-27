Intel Core i9-12900HK: Beats M1 Max on Geekbench, but not by much

Let’s go back to talking about processors and the “sifda” in progress between Intel and Apple with regard to performance leadership in the laptop sector; a heads up that has rekindled in an important way after the presentation of the Intel Core 12th gen H series processors at the last CES in Las Vegas and that continues to be discussed. On the occasion of the launch, Intel had emphasized the supremacy of its new flagship model Core i9-12900HK, a decidedly pushed 14-core CPU (5 GHz in Boost) that at the moment is unrivaled in terms of computational power, at least in the consumer notebook segment. .
According to data provided by Intel, its chip easily beats its counterpart AMD and Apple, including the much-acclaimed M1 Max that we find on the new MacBook Pros. Close to CES, the renewed battle between Alder Lake H and Apple M1 had already been discussed. Max, but, as usual in these cases, we need data from independent tests which, fortunately, are starting to arrive. In the past few hours on Geekbench they have appeared in fact new benchmarks of the Intel Core i9-12900HK, to the accuracy of an MSI gaming notebook (GE76 Raider) which, given the design, should not have particular thermal restrictions on the CPU.
Taking into consideration the various results available, in Geekbench 5 the new Core i9 12th gen H has an average score of 12,707 points in multi-thread, making it almost 4% faster than the Apple M1 Max (12,244). The same scenario is repeated in single-thread, with Intel always in front (but slightly), while obviously gaming performance and, more importantly, consumption are excluded from this context.
If the Core i9-12900HK shines with a dedicated GPU like the recent GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the Achilles heel of this processor is as already discussed the consumption, obviously related to the solution offered by Apple. The Intel CPU is able to push over 100 watts in multi-threading tests such as Cinebench R23, while in the same Apple M1 Max benchmark it stops at just 40 watts; this aspect was actually already known since the launch of the Core 12th gen H series, but the latest tests appearing on Geekbench do nothing but confirm – definitively in our opinion – that the efficiency of Apple chips at the moment is not approachable by any company. Tell us yours in the comments.