Intel Core i7-13700 records higher single-thread performance than Core i9-12900K

THE intel’s 13th generation Core processors should hit the market in the coming months and the Leaks on products also follow in full swing. This Friday (26), new information about the possible Core i7-13700 was revealed.
According to information from Tom’s Hardware, the next chip in the line did better in single-thread performance compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, being up to 3.3% better than the product in question.
Compared to the Core i7-12700, the Core i7-13700 showed an improvement of 10.1%. Already in relation to multi-threaded performance, the Core i7-13700 was only 9.7% better over the same Core i7-12700.
The Core i7-13700 has 16 cores and 24 threads. The 65W Raptor Lake processor has eight P cores and eight E cores, with the former running at a base clock of 2.1 GHz. It’s the same P-core base clock as the current Core i7-12700.
The clock speed of the Core i7-13700 is still unknown, but the current trend shows that it might be lower than its Alder Lake counterpart. However, the Core i7-13700 has four more E-cores than the Core i7-12700.
In any case, it won’t be long before we see how much performance the Raptor Lake series can deliver compared to the Alder Lake, as rumor has it that the announcement date will be at the Intel Innovation 2022 event on September 28.
And you, what do you expect for Intel’s new products? Tell us in the comments below!