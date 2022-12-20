HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftIntel Core i5-13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close to Core...

Intel Core i5-13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close to Core i5-12600K

Abraham
Intel has confirmed its presence at the CES 2023 technology fair, and although it does not provide details, it is possible that it will present new desktop processors. This Monday (19), a Vietnamese hardware store published an analysis of the Core i5-13400, one of the models that should be announced at the beginning of next month.

Apparently, the new “blue team” processors are already available to enthusiasts in selected regions of Asia, and the website Nguyen Cong is one of the first to review the Core i5-13400, which has had its specs and performance data revealed, including its first benchmark tests in Cinebench R23 and Blender.

(Image: Nguyen Cong)

O Nguyen Cong informs that the Core i5-13400 will perform comparable to Core i5-12600K, one of the most powerful processors of the previous generation. Interestingly, the new model should be sold at a much lower MSRP, as it does not belong to the costly “K” series of unlocked overclocking chips.

The Core i5-13400 is equipped with 10 cores, 16 threads (6 high-performance cores and 4 low-power cores) and 28 MB of L3 cache. The base clock of the platform is 2.5 GHz, reaching a maximum of 4.1 GHz in all cores and 4.6 GHz in just one core.

1671479485 282 Intel Core i5 13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close1671479485 922 Intel Core i5 13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close

Scores on Cinebench R23 (Images: Playback/Nguyen Cong)

Like all “S” series components, this SKU should have a TDP of 65W on PL1 and 120W on PL2. This power, combined with the improvements made by Intel for the 13th generation, allow the Core i5-13400 to offer performance close to the older model, being only about 5% to 10% below the scores achieved by the Core i5-12600K🇧🇷

1671479486 432 Intel Core i5 13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close1671479486 10 Intel Core i5 13400 may be cheaper and deliver performance close

(Images: Playback/Nguyen Cong)

This is a huge step forward for a non-K line processor, as its power is more limited to serve as a cost-effective option. According to the site’s tests, there were no problems with excessive heat generated by the CPU, although the energy consumption was high in the still premature BIOS of the new motherboards.

And by mentioning its value, it is possible that the Core i5-13400 has a suggested price equal to or close to its predecessorthe Core i5-12400, which retails for $211.

It is worth remembering that the Core i5-12600K is sold in the United States with a suggested price of US$ 319 (about R$ 1,699), and so far, there are no indications that Intel will raise the price of the “S” line processors , since its differential is the lower cost.

Intel processor deals

