Intel Core i5-13400 could be 30% faster and consume more power than i5-12400, indicates benchmark

Intel is expected to launch a new line of processors for desktops and notebooks in January 2023, and although the manufacturer does not confirm this rumor, leaks reveal the possible specifications of the new 13th generation Core models, and one of the chips is the central subject of a recent video posted by the JAWARA YouTube channel. The Core i5-13400 appeared in tests carried out by the channel over the past week, showing off its alleged specs and performance data. According to the enthusiast, the processor will be equipped with 10 cores — 6 of high performance and 4 of low consumption —, 16 threads and a clock that varies between 2.5 GHz and 4.6 GHz. See in the screenshot:

Like all models that do not belong to the “K” line, the Core i5-13400 will have a TDP with PL1 of 65W and PL2 of 120W. Cache architecture is improved from 18 MB to 20 MB.

- Advertisement - Sources claim that the processor, not yet launched globally by Intel, is available at Asian retailers for at least two weeks🇧🇷 On the other hand, the hardware still does not have comprehensive BIOS support – something that should only happen with its official announcement, scheduled to take place at CES 2023.

Core i5-13400 will be 30% faster (and hungry)

According to the benchmark tests released by JAWARA, the Core i5-13400 will be able to deliver up to 30% higher performance than Core i5-12400🇧🇷 In experiments carried out on a platform with ASRock B660M PG Riptide motherboard and 16 GB of DDR4-3600 RAM, the new processor proved to be 22% faster in Blender and Adobe Premier. The performance gains are impressive, especially when remembering that Intel uses the same “Intel 7” lithography — formerly known as 10-nanometer SuperFin — in the 13th generation Core processors, but the Core i5-13400 consumer tests show that the model charges 20W more from the power supply — 30% more than its predecessor.

Anyway, the “blue team” seems to have made a good improvement on the Core i5-13400’s heat dissipation, since its average temperature increased only 1º C compared to Core i5-12400 when running Cinebench R23. In this analysis, the component showed 6% greater single-thread performance and 29% greater multi-thread performance.

- Advertisement - It is worth remembering that the Core i5-12400 has 6 cores and 12 threads, a maximum clock of 4.4 GHz with a base of 2.5 GHz, support for DDR5 RAM memory of up to 4,800 MT/s and integrated UHD Intel 730 graphics. his successor should be confirmed in a few weeks.

