Intel Arc arrives: Intel’s first dedicated graphics for gamers come to laptops. Soon they will also do it to the PC

Intel today introduced its first dedicated graphics cards after years of development. It’s about the Intel Arc A-Serieswhich are geared towards laptops and are just the first members of a family that will soon grow big.

In fact, Intel has already put honey on our lips with its graphics for desktop PCs, but these will not arrive until the summer. The same will happen with the most powerful Intel Arc for laptops, so we are facing a remarkable landing but starts with the most modest versions.

A look at… Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

How to know the components of your PC (RAM, Graphics, CPU…) and the state in which they are

Playing at 1080p and 60 FPS is the guarantee of these graphics

The first Intel Arc graphics are included in the A Series, which in turn has three large groups: Intel Arc 3, Intel Arc 4 and Intel Arc 7. Today the first laptops with Intel Arc 3 graphics arrive, but in the summer both Intel Arc 5 and 7 models will arrive.

These graphics cards, whose development began years ago, have support for DirectX 12, ray tracing: it is the alternative to AMD FSR, and it will offer an antialiasing technique that improves the definition of the , which is that promising royalty-free alternative to current H.264 and HEVC.

Deep Link technology is another of the components that will help these solutions give maximum performance: with it the processor and the graphics card they work more united than ever to, among other things, optimize energy consumption.

The first team that will have one of these Intel solutions is the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, but more models from all kinds of manufacturers will soon arrive. Teams will start at $899but as we say, they are only the beginning of a new era for Intel: one that poses a real alternative (although for now, modest, we insist) to the proposals of NVIDIA and AMD.

At Intel they ended up with an even more promising announcement: the future Intel ARC dedicated graphics cards for desktop PCswhich will also arrive in summer and will undoubtedly be especially striking.

It will be from then on that we will be able to assess whether Intel Arc is indeed a viable alternative to NVIDIA or AMD graphics. Rumors suggest that at the moment they will not be able to compete with the best of these manufacturers, but they also reveal that we could be facing some worthy competitors of the GeForce RTX 3070.

So that, very good news for all gamers, which will soon have one more option available on the market. Hopefully all this will help alleviate a situation – getting a high-end graphics card at decent prices is still difficult – that has been going on for far too long.

Developing…