HomeHardwareIntel Arc Alchemist: we now know the prices of all graphics cards

Intel Arc Alchemist: we now know the prices of all graphics cards

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
intel arc alchemist we now know the prices of all.jpg
intel arc alchemist we now know the prices of all.jpg
- Advertisement -

The entire range of Intel Arc Archemists and their respective prices have leaked. We now know that the most powerful card will face RTX 3060 Ti for a price between 300 and 400 dollars. The most entry-level model, meanwhile, will be sold for less than $100.

Intel Arc Alchemist
Credits: Intel

For several months now, Intel has been raising the suspense around its first line of graphics cards. The Arc Alchemists have been the subject of several leaks, from their technical sheet to the first benchmarks, which already allow us to position the GPUs in relation to the competition. We therefore already know that graphics cards do not aim to become the most powerful models on the market – which should affect their prices.

The Arc 380, the first model to be officially launched on the Chinese market, confirms this hypothesis, since the latter is sold at only 150€. Today, thanks to an internal document obtained by our colleagues from Wccftech, we know all the prices for the Arc Alchemist range. Better still, we know exactly against which GPU of the competition each version is positioned.

The most powerful Alchemist Bow will cost a maximum of $399

The Arc Alchemist flagship will therefore be called theA770. This graphics card will be in front of the RTX 3060 Ti at Nvidia and the Radeon 6650 XT at AMD. In fact, it will be roughly in the same price range, since Intel plans to market it around $399. We also find in this same segment entitled “Performance +” the A750the equivalent of the RTX 3060 which should rather be closer to the $300.

On the same subject – Intel ARC Alchemist: discover its design and its data sheet months before its release

MediaTek releases Dimensity 9000+ SoC to crush Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • TAGS

L’A580, on the other hand, is slightly below with its 8 GB of VRAM and its power of 175W. Its price does not yet seem to be determined since Intel places it in a segment between $200 and $299. Then, we find bel et l’A380 and 6 GB of VRAM below the $150. Finally, the entry-level, which compares to the GTX 1050 Ti, will it be sold for less than $100.

intel arc alchemist price
Credit: wccftech77

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Google Maps will finally offer routes dedicated to electric cars

Google Maps is currently working on a new project for electric cars. The...
Europe

Von der Leyen heads to Azerbaijan to secure new gas import deal

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen is meeting Azerbaijani officials in Baku on...
Car Tech

Xiaomi is already testing the autonomous driving system for its electric car

We have been hearing rumors about the first Xiaomi electric vehicle. We know...
Tech News

It’s that easy to install an SSD without tools with EZ M.2 clips

Installing an SSD is an extremely simple task that is within the reach of...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....

© 2021 voonze.com.