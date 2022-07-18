Intel Arc Alchemist: we now know the prices of all graphics cards

The entire range of Intel Arc Archemists and their respective prices have leaked. We now know that the most powerful card will face RTX 3060 Ti for a price between 300 and 400 dollars. The most entry-level model, meanwhile, will be sold for less than $100.

For several months now, Intel has been raising the suspense around its first line of graphics cards. The Arc Alchemists have been the subject of several leaks, from their technical sheet to the first benchmarks, which already allow us to position the GPUs in relation to the competition. We therefore already know that graphics cards do not aim to become the most powerful models on the market – which should affect their prices.

The Arc 380, the first model to be officially launched on the Chinese market, confirms this hypothesis, since the latter is sold at only 150€. Today, thanks to an internal document obtained by our colleagues from Wccftech, we know all the prices for the Arc Alchemist range. Better still, we know exactly against which GPU of the competition each version is positioned.

The most powerful Alchemist Bow will cost a maximum of $399

The Arc Alchemist flagship will therefore be called theA770. This graphics card will be in front of the RTX 3060 Ti at Nvidia and the Radeon 6650 XT at AMD. In fact, it will be roughly in the same price range, since Intel plans to market it around $399. We also find in this same segment entitled “Performance +” the A750the equivalent of the RTX 3060 which should rather be closer to the $300.

L’A580, on the other hand, is slightly below with its 8 GB of VRAM and its power of 175W. Its price does not yet seem to be determined since Intel places it in a segment between $200 and $299. Then, we find bel et l’A380 and 6 GB of VRAM below the $150. Finally, the entry-level, which compares to the GTX 1050 Ti, will it be sold for less than $100.