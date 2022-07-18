Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card prices will be affordable

- Advertisement -

The prices of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards have been leaked thanks to a very interesting slide, in which we can see a list of NVIDIA and AMD products along with the new graphics solutions from the chip giant, as well as the price range of every one of them.

This slide confirms that the Intel Arc Alchemist they will not compete with top-of-the-line NVIDIA and AMD products. This is something that we have already told you about on previous occasions, when we saw that, in the best of cases, the new Intel graphics cards were going to be more or less at the level of the GeForce RTX 3070.

[mb_related_posts1]

The leaked slide points exactly in that direction, although it is missing a very important model, the Intel Arc Alchemist A780a product that was going to be the top of the chip giant’s range, and that should be able to offer performance similar to that of a GeForce RTX 3070, but according to Intel itself “was never really planned”, and therefore will not reach the market. The Intel Arc Alchemist A770 would be in the same league as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the Intel Arc Alchemist A750 would compete with the GeForce RTX 3060.

From the performance data that we have been seeing so far, I think that those power level equivalents that we have cited they could end up being fulfilled without major problemsalthough we will have to wait to see independent performance tests and with the definitive drivers, since in the end it is clear that the results may vary to a greater or lesser extent depending on the game used.

With that said, let’s see price ranges in which the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will be placed:

Intel Arc Alchemist A770 with 8 GB-16 GB of graphics memory: among the 349 and the 399 dollars.

Intel Arc Alchemist A750 with 8 GB of graphics memory: among the 300 and the 349 dollars.

Intel Arc Alchemist A580 with 8 GB of graphics memory: among the 200 and the 299 dollars.

Intel Arc Alchemist A380 with 6 GB of graphics memory: among the 100 and the 149 dollars.

Intel Arc Alchemist A310 with 4 GB of graphics memory: less than $99.

The Intel Arc Alchemist A780 has remained in the pipeline, but this model was going to be the one that would compete with the GeForce RTX 3070 and the Radeon RX 6750 XT, so we can guess that its price would have been between the 449 and the 499 dollars. Finally, it seems that it will not reach the market, so we can forget about it directly. In the attached image we can see which models each of the Intel Arch Alchemist graphics cards will compete with.

How much will the Intel Arc Alchemist arrive?

It is one of the questions that we all ask ourselves, and the truth is that right now we don’t have an official answer, so we can only get carried away by the leaks that have been taking place, and also by the supposed previous release dates that, in the end, ended up being ruled out due to various delays.

With all of the above in mind, everything now seems to indicate that the release of the Intel Arc Alchemist will take place in September of this year. In any case, the arrival of a third player in the general consumer graphics card sector is going to be a positive thing for everyone, since this implies more competition, which should lead to better products and more attractive prices.

Cover image: LinusTechTips.