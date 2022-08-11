Intel Arc A750 performance in 48 DirectX12 and Vulkan based games

- Advertisement -

The chip giant has shared a video where it has shown the performance that the Arc A750 is capable of offering, a mid-range graphics solution that will compete directly with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060. From a technological point of view, both graphics cards use very advanced architectures, since both have hardware dedicated to ray tracing acceleration and artificial intelligence. The first will use AI for the Intel XeSS rescaling algorithm, and the second does the same with DLSS.

We already told you a few days ago that the new generation of Intel graphics cards offers different levels of performance, and that the company has promised to improve its results in DirectX 11, but how does the Intel Arc A750 behave against its direct rival? , the GeForce RTX 3060, when using advanced APIs? The performance tests that Intel itself has shared answer that question, and they are massive, as the chip giant has used a total of 48 running under DirectX 12 and Vulkan.

With games in 1080p resolution, maximum quality and DirectX 12, the Intel Arc A750 beats the GeForce RTX 3060 in quite a few titles, and in general terms we can say that plays in the same league as NVIDIA’s solution. For example, in Cyberpunk 2077 the Intel Arc A750 wins, and also achieves a victory in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Dying Light 2, three of the most demanding games of the moment, but loses in titles like Battlefield 2042, Gears 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Upping the resolution to 1440p keeps the Intel Arc A750’s performance at a pretty good level, and outperforms the GeForce RTX 3060 in most games that have been used in this performance test. It is important to keep in mind that in this case the high quality setting has been used, and not ultra. We don’t have a why, so it’s possible that with a higher quality level the results will change significantly. Keep that in mind.

how much are used vulkan games the Intel Arc A750 make a good job, as we can see in the corresponding graph (above these lines), both in 1080p and 1440p resolution. In this graph we can also see that raising the resolution to 1440p affects the performance of the Intel solution in specific titles, such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood, where it wins at 1080p but loses at 1440p.

The Intel Arc A750 is, on average, 4.25% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 (average of the results of all the tests that Intel has shown). It is not a big difference, but the important thing about all this is that it confirms that those from Santa Clara really have a very competitive generation of graphics cards on their hands, and that these can be outlined as a real alternative to NVIDIA and AMD graphics solutions. .

To avoid doubt, Intel has also shared the specifications of the equipment where these tests were carried out, and both the Intel Arc A750 and the GeForce RTX 3060 were supported by the same configuration. There is no discrepancy that can tip the balance in favor of one or another GPU.