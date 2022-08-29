Intel Arc A380: The graphics card can mine cryptocurrency, but it’s not a panacea

The Arc A380 is not a card that will appeal to miners. Its relationship between performance and consumption is not interesting for this practice.

Intel launched its Arc A380 graphics card a few weeks ago. Aiming for 1080p, this entry-level GPU failed to convince in our test, between average performance and too high consumption. And it’s not just in gaming that the Intel ARC A380 tends to lag: the graphics card would not be suitable for the practice of cryptocurrency mining either. At least it might not be out of stock.

Nanominer cryptocurrency mining software has been updated to support the Intel Arc A380. The YouTube channel Red Panda Mining published a video to test the capabilities of the GPU under these conditions, and the results obtained are not very good. On average, the Intel Arc A380 would be less efficient than an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 launched in the first quarter of 2019 to mine Ethereum.

Forget the Intel Arc A380 to mine Ethereum

The Intel Arc A380 is capable of producing a hash rate of 10.2 MH/s. As a reminder, the hash rate is a unit of measurement that defines the mining power per second, and therefore the mining speed. By using an Intel Arc A380, it is therefore better not to be in a hurry to obtain cryptocurrency. In addition, the GPU’s power consumption of 75 watts does not help the situation, the performance/consumption ratio not being to the advantage of the Arc A380. We get on average a hash rate of 0.136 MH/s per wattalmost three times less than the best mining GPUs on the market.

This graphics card should therefore be shunned by cryptocurrency miners, who are already beginning to offload certain more efficient models due to the fall in the value of the main cryptos, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

