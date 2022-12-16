HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftIntel Arc A310 and A380: entry-level graphics cards are listed in Russia...

Intel Arc A310 and A380: entry-level graphics cards are listed in Russia for prices above R$ 1,000

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Intel Arc A310 and A380: entry-level graphics cards are listed in Russia for prices above R$ 1,000
- Advertisement -

The Arc A310 and Arc A380 are Intel’s two most basic graphics cards that are already available in China and the United States. On Thursday (15), the Russian retailer dns started to list three new models customized by Gigabytewhich seems to finally be becoming a “blue team” partner manufacturer.

The models in question are the Arc A380 in 6 GB “Gaming OC” and “WindForce OC” versions, which offer overclocking support; and the 4GB Arc A310 WindForce. The video cards are available in Russian retail with prices equivalent to the range between R$900 and R$1,300.

1671211632 190 Intel Arc A310 and A380 entry level graphics cards are listed

(Images: DNS)

It should be noted that the Taiwanese never announced this hardware officially🇧🇷 This could mean that these are products that are not at the heart of the company’s sales strategy, or else the retail store may have created the preliminary listings for the video cards, so it’s still worth dealing with the information disclosed in the field of rumours.

- Advertisement -

The A380 Gaming OC is Gigabyte’s most advanced proposition. With overclocking support, this model has three fans for active cooling of the GPU, which is capable of reaching 2.45 GHz. The product is sold in Russia with MSRP of ₽14,999 (about R$1,229)🇧🇷

1671211633 763 Intel Arc A310 and A380 entry level graphics cards are listed

Intel Arc A380 Gaming OC (Images: DNS)

The A380 WindForce OC only has two fans, but at the cost of having its maximum clock reduced to 2.35 GHz. This model retails for ₽13,999 (about R$1,149).

1671211634 376 Intel Arc A310 and A380 entry level graphics cards are listed

Intel Arc A380 WindForce OC (Image: DNS)

For the entry-level hardware segment, Gigabyte is expected to offer the Arc A310 with a dual fan setup to cool the GPU. More affordable, this product is available in Russian retail for ₽10,999 (about R$899).

It is worth remembering that the Arc A380 is equipped with the ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe cores, totaling 128 execution units (EUs) and 1,024 shader cores. Its GDDR6 memory with total 6GB and speeds of 15.5Gbps has 96-bit bus interface, offering total bandwidth of 186GB/s.

- Advertisement -

The Arc A310 has the same GPU, but its enabled core count is only 6, totaling 768 shader cores. With only 4 GB of 15.5 Gbps GDDR6 VRAM, the graphics card offers 124 GB/s bandwidth.

1671211634 55 Intel Arc A310 and A380 entry level graphics cards are listed

Comparison of A380 Gaming (above), A380 WindForce (middle) and A310 (below) (Image: DNS/VideoCardz)

The first “Arc” available in Europeian retail is ASRock’s Arc A380 Challenger ITX, and so far, there is no information about the launch of other models of the GPU family. On a related note, last Wednesday (14) AMD introduced the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX in Europe as its new top-of-the-line graphics cards.

Deals on Video Cards

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

How to check the battery life of connected Bluetooth accessories on iPhones

More and more accessories that use technology Bluetooth for communicating. And this...
Apps

How to avoid the closure of your Instagram account for not using it

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.