Intel Arc A310 and A380: entry-level graphics cards are listed in Russia for prices above R$ 1,000

The Arc A310 and Arc A380 are Intel’s two most basic graphics cards that are already available in China and the United States. On Thursday (15), the Russian retailer dns started to list three new models customized by Gigabytewhich seems to finally be becoming a “blue team” partner manufacturer. The models in question are the Arc A380 in 6 GB “Gaming OC” and “WindForce OC” versions, which offer overclocking support; and the 4GB Arc A310 WindForce. The video cards are available in Russian retail with prices equivalent to the range between R$900 and R$1,300.

It should be noted that the Taiwanese never announced this hardware officially🇧🇷 This could mean that these are products that are not at the heart of the company’s sales strategy, or else the retail store may have created the preliminary listings for the video cards, so it’s still worth dealing with the information disclosed in the field of rumours. - Advertisement - The A380 Gaming OC is Gigabyte’s most advanced proposition. With overclocking support, this model has three fans for active cooling of the GPU, which is capable of reaching 2.45 GHz. The product is sold in Russia with MSRP of ₽14,999 (about R$1,229)🇧🇷

The A380 WindForce OC only has two fans, but at the cost of having its maximum clock reduced to 2.35 GHz. This model retails for ₽13,999 (about R$1,149).

For the entry-level hardware segment, Gigabyte is expected to offer the Arc A310 with a dual fan setup to cool the GPU. More affordable, this product is available in Russian retail for ₽10,999 (about R$899).

It is worth remembering that the Arc A380 is equipped with the ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe cores, totaling 128 execution units (EUs) and 1,024 shader cores. Its GDDR6 memory with total 6GB and speeds of 15.5Gbps has 96-bit bus interface, offering total bandwidth of 186GB/s. - Advertisement - The Arc A310 has the same GPU, but its enabled core count is only 6, totaling 768 shader cores. With only 4 GB of 15.5 Gbps GDDR6 VRAM, the graphics card offers 124 GB/s bandwidth.

The first “Arc” available in Europeian retail is ASRock’s Arc A380 Challenger ITX, and so far, there is no information about the launch of other models of the GPU family. On a related note, last Wednesday (14) AMD introduced the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX in Europe as its new top-of-the-line graphics cards.

