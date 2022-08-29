Intel Arc 3 A380 and compatibility and stability in games, is it good or bad?

- Advertisement -

The Arc 3 A380 has been available in the Chinese market for some time now, and has recently been launched in the US market. We have also seen different performance tests of this graphics card that, in general, place it at the level of a GeForce GTX 1650 in 1080pwhich means that it is capable of achieving playable rates in said resolution with medium, high or maximum qualities depending on the demands of each game.

The analyzes that have been appearing focused mainly on performance, But what about and at the driver level? It is a very important issue, especially after knowing the problems that the Intel Arc 3 A380 had been dragging at the level of drivers and compatibility with old APIs (DirectX 11 and lower).

We know that Intel is committed to improving the situation, but as of today, how does the Intel Arc 3 A380 perform in today’s hottest , is it reliable and stable, or is it having serious issues? In PC Games Hardware they have carried out tests with a total of 50 different games focusing on assessing those questionsand their results have been very positiveas we can see in the attached table.

These tests used the latest patches for Windows 11 and all games were updated to the latest version available. They have also been used Intel drivers 30.0.101.3268, so please note that the experience with older software and drivers might not be as good. Taking a look at the results, we see that we only really had serious problems with the Intel Arc 3 A380 when trying to play Max Payne 2, a title based on DirectX 8 it just won’t boot, ie it doesn’t work.

Of the 50 games tested, only 9 gave some kind of problem, and only one of them, the aforementioned Max Payne 2, can be considered serious since it is the only one that did not start. In the others we only have specific graphical failures and other problems that, in general, are minor and should be easily correctable with a simple driver update. The conclusion we can draw is very simple, these results are goodespecially considering that we are facing the first generation of dedicated graphics cards from Intel, and the challenge that this has represented for the chip giant.

Intel has significantly improved its drivers and is still working to resolve performance issues under APIs prior to DirectX 12. In the case of DirectX 11, we expect Intel Arc Alchemist performance under that API to improve. end up being as good as under DirectX 12 in the future. In the end, all this is a matter of optimization, a job that Intel is taking very seriously, and that in fact is already beginning to bear fruit.

We still don’t have a confirmed date from the chip giant, but the launch of the Intel Arc Alchemist 5 series and 7 series will most likely take place. between september and october. These new graphics cards will position themselves within the mid-range and high-end, and will compete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3060 and RTX 3070at least in theory, since we will have to wait to see final (and independent) performance tests to see if they really measure up to these models.