Intel announces that Raptor Lake will reach 6GHz out of the box and 8GHz with overclock

want to show with Lake which is still in top form, so the company has confirmed that its next generation of desktop processors will be the first in the industry to offer 6GHz as maximum working speed, being able to reach up to 8GHz through .

We remember that Raptor Lake will use Raptor Cove as architecture, an evolution of the Golden Cove implemented in Alder Lake. As a result, the next generation of Intel processors will follow the line that gave it such good results a year ago, with many models, especially in the higher ranges, combining high and low performance cores. The noticeable increase in Raptor Lake working speeds stems from Intel’s work in refining the technology that was implemented and used in Alder Lake.

However, despite Intel’s announcement, there is no record of any processor that reaches the maximum frequency of 6GHz from the factory, without using an overlock. For example, it is expected that Core i9-13900K have 3GHz base frequency, 5.8GHz working speed in turbo mode, 66MB cache, 8 high-performance cores, 16 low-performance cores, 32 total threads, a 125W PBP and a 250W MTP .

The Intel Core i7-13700K It goes down to the level by having 3.4GHz base frequency, 5.3GHz working speed in turbo mode, 54MB cache memory, 8 high performance cores, 8 low performance cores, 24 threads in total, a PBP of 125 watts and a 244 watt MTP. For his part, the Core i5-13600K It has 3.5GHz base working speed, 5.1GHz turbo mode frequency, 44MB cache memory, 6 high performance cores, 8 low performance cores, 20 total threads, a PBP of 125 watts and an MTP of 180 watts.

It’s important to note that the products haven’t been officially announced yet, so we’re likely to be in for a surprise though. it is pointed out that the Intel Core i9-13900KS would be the model that would reach those 6GHz from the factory and 8GHz through overclock announced by intel.

Among the main features of Raptor Lake is the expected use of the 10nm ‘Intel 7’ ESF manufacturing process, a 41% improvement in multi-threaded performance and a 15% improvement in single-threaded performance, a doubling of the number of low-performance cores in some models compared to its predecessor Alder Lake, the possibility of keeping the board by reusing the LGA1700 socket, improved overclocking characteristics, PCIe support of up to 28 lanes, support for DDR5-5600 RAM, in addition to being accompanied by the new motherboards with Z790, H770 and B760 chipsets. The Intel Core i9-13900K is expected to be the first Raptor Lake processor to see the light, more specifically in October this year, along with some motherboards with Z790 chipset.

We take this opportunity to remember that not all Raptor Lake processors may use Raptor Cove, since the Core i5-13600 and lower models that do not belong to the K line aim to recycle Alder Lake technology.