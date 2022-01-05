Intel announces its new I9-12900HK processor as the world’s fastest

In October 2021 Apple came with the announcement of the launch of the new processors of the house, the M1 line made up of the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The latter was presented as the most powerful chip in the world and would be integrated into the new MacBook. 3 months have passed since then and yesterday, within the framework of the Costumer Electronic Show, Intel has presented a new processor claiming to be faster than Apple’s flagship.

Within the family of twelfth-generation processors that Intel has shown, it is specifically the I9-12900HK that is called to dethrone the M1 Max.

Intel says its new processor is the fastest in the world

The Costumer Electronic Show is an annual fair held in Las Vegas and serves as a showcase for these types of advertisements by large companies. The processor market arrived with a new entrant with Apple’s plans to create its own chips. Thus, as we mentioned before, it appeared in October with its M1 Max hailed as the most powerful, at least so far. Now, Intel says that its new I9-12900HK processor has become the fastest in the world, above Apple.

As stated by the company, the performance of the new I9-12900HK is 28% better than its predecessor in game processing. In addition, for creators, the Intel product offers a 43% performance improvement in 3D rendering processes.

It is also worth noting that to reach these results, Intel compares the performance of the new processor with that of its predecessor Intel Core i9 11980HK, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and the Apple M1 Max. So, Intel has returned to the leadership of the most powerful processors in the world. However, Apple is preparing the counterattack with the second generation of its M1 chips. The competition in this market is not only interesting, but beneficial for users who will have incredible options to choose from.