Intel Announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs Coming Soon

Compared to current Intel Arc Pro GPUs, these models offer 16 PCIe lanes, 384GB/s memory bandwidth, 256 AI X-Matrix Extensions engines, and 16 ray tracing units. With the growing importance of AV1 codec Intel decided to include full support for media encoding and decoding in these GPUs.

Intel announced its new GPUs Arc Pro A60, for workstation computers, and Pro A60M, for mobile devices such as laptops. The new GPUs are aimed at professionals (mainly in the design, modeling and video areas), with its 12 GB of VRAM and can support up to four displays with high dynamic range and Dolby Vision.

The company has stated that it will release quarterly driver updates for both models, with performance optimizations. It also stated that they will be certified by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) in applications such as Autodesk 3DS Max, Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Maya, Bentley MicroStation, Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, Nemetscheck VectorWorks, PTC Creo, Siemens NX and Siemens Solid Edge.

Intel further stated that the GPUs are also optimized to run applications like Blender and other media and entertainment programs. It also stated that they will run rendering and ray tracing libraries on the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit to help build high-performance, high-fidelity visual experiences at scale.

The launch, however, is not so immediate. While the Intel Arc Pro A60 should be available in the coming weeks, the Pro A60M models for laptops will be available from other manufacturers in the coming months.