Intel and Nvidia partner to launch more powerful computers for your work

Intel and Nvidia have teamed up to launch new desktop workstations that can handle demanding applications, including high-end AI compute, rendering, and simulation. They are designed with the latest Intel Xeon W processors and Nvidia RTX Ada GPUs, providing unprecedented speed and efficiency, enabling professionals to tackle the most complex workflows across industries.

The workstations are powered by Intel Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 processors and Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada GPU, which features 142 3rd generation RT Cores, 568 4th generation Tensor Cores and 18,176 next generation CUDA Cores, combined with 48 GB of high-performance graphics memory. They also feature Nvidia ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNICs for high-speed, low-latency network connectivity.

The new computers are available to order from Boxx and HP, and are expected to benefit people in a variety of professions, from data science and engineering to entertainment, broadcasting, manufacturing, healthcare and more.

The high-end Xeon W9-3495X processor is available with up to 56 cores in a single socket, with a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, delivering up to 28% higher single-threaded performance and 120 % better multi-threaded performance compared to previous generation Xeon W processors.

