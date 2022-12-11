Intel: alleged schedule indicates launch of new 13th generation Core processors, Xeon and more

Intel has scheduled a webinar for next week and is expected to reveal new information about its upcoming processors. Last Thursday (08), the leaker @9550pro released the alleged slideshows that will be used at the event on its Twitter, giving a preview of the news that will be addressed at the event.

The material reveals the possible release schedule for server, workstation, and desktop processors for consumers — that is, new 13th generation Xeon and Core models. In addition, the company has inserted technical specifications of several components that will be introduced in the different segments. See below.

13th generation Core will be upgraded in 2023

According to the leaked slides, the 13th Gen Core family is expected to receive an “upgrade” in Q3 2023, suggesting that Intel will extend the life of the current lineup. There is no word on what improvements will be made to upgrade these processors, but consumers can expect clock increases, more efficiently managed power, and software-based enhancements.

Although the timeline does not make it explicit, it does suggest that the 14th generation Core may only be presented in 2024 —after all, the documents do not name the “Meteor Lake” family. Interestingly, Intel announced at the end of October that it had started production of this line of processors, but plans for next year remain unknown. For the 13th generation Core upgrade, the company should continue using the 700 series motherboard chipsets, including the advanced Z790, but there is no confirmation that the new processors will be backwards compatible with the 600 series.

Xeon-W should replace the Core-X line

Intel can finally announce a new generation of processors for the Xeon-W family, represented by models for workstations and other high-performance desktops (HEDT). The Xeon W-2400 and Xeon W-3400 will be based on the Sapphire Rapids-64L and Sapphire Rapids-112L microarchitectures, respectively, and will utilize Intel 7 lithography. As much as the long-awaited upgrade of this line represents good news, the hardware giant seems to be planning to discontinue Core-X processors🇧🇷 This means that models like the Core i9-10980XE will be replaced by the new Xeon platforms with Sapphire Rapids-64L microarchitecture starting in 2023.

A few days ago, another leak suggested that the announcement of the Xeon W-2400 and W-3400 will take place in early 2023, possibly in the midst of the first 13th generation Core models for notebooks and mid-range desktops. According to the leak, the line for workstations will support overclocking with frequencies above 4 GHz.

The documents also state that the Xeon W-2400 will have options of up to 24 cores, 64 PCIe 5.0 lanes, 4-channel memory subsystem supporting up to 2TB of DDR5 RAM with ECC and base power of up to 225W. The Xeon W-3400 will have up to 56 cores, 112 PCIe 5.0 lanes, 8 channels supporting up to 4 TB of DD5 RAM with ECC and power up to 350W.

4th Gen Xeon Scalable

The most advanced proposals for next year are the 4th generation Xeon Scalable processors. Adopting Intel Lithography 7, the models will offer great capabilities when paired on an Eagle Stream platform, which supports two CPUs. With this, the systems will be able to offer up to 112 cores with Hyperthreading, 160 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 8 TB of DDR5 RAM with 16 channels. The 4th generation Xeon Scalable will be compatible with the C741 chipset, so it will not support recent connectivity standards such as USB 4.

(Images: Intel/@9550Pro/Twitter)