Insult on the Internet will be punished in prison in Japan

As of today, anyone who insults another on the internet in Japan could be punished with different penalties.

This was decided by law by the Parliament of that country to end online harassment, although this measure is not without controversy.

Japan tightens penalties for online bullying

Japan will impose fines of more than 2,000 euros, and also up to a year in prison as a maximum penalty, for those who insult other people online in their country.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, as mentioned by CNN, commented:

Under Japan’s penal code, insults are defined as publicly demeaning someone’s social position without referring to specific facts about them or a specific action.

Although Japan already had measures against cyberbullying, they were far from effective. For example, the penalties were only 30 days in prison, at most, or a fine that barely exceeded 70 euros.

This remarkable change in Japan’s laws is its government’s response to one of the most widespread cases of online harassment in its country. This case involved the suicide of Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler, who became internationally known for being part of the Netflix series “Terrace House”.

Kimura was harassed by thousands of Internet users for months, leading her into a deep depression. Her case sparked several anti-cyberbullying campaigns, with Japanese government officials eventually considering new measures.

Although the law we are commenting on has already entered into force, many officials do not agree with it because they consider it ambiguous. That is why in three years this law will be reviewed again to measure its effectiveness in eradicating cyberbullying and its impact on freedom of expression.