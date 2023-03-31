Installing apps and games in Windows 11 will be easier with the new feature

In addition to the features that are added to Windows 11 through updates from Windows Update, there are many new features that are shared through the Insiders program.

While these features are only available to a small group of users, they let us know about some of what’s coming in future Windows 11 updates. For example, in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build there are several important improvements, such as a new dynamic for installing free apps and games from the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 makes it easier to install games and apps

If we want to install an application or game on our Windows 11 computer, we can download it from the corresponding platform or use the Microsoft Store. In the Microsoft store we only have to search for the app or game that interests us so that it directs us to the tab, and proceed to download and install it.

The Microsoft team plans to improve this dynamic to make it easier to install an application or game, without having to navigate to different sections of the Microsoft Store. And for this, it will enable the installation option from the same search results.

That is, it will not be necessary to go to the product file to get the “Install” option. When we hover the mouse over the name of the application, from the search results, a pop-up window will open that will allow us to start the process. In this window you will see a mini page of the application or game with the description, an image and the option to install.

When we click on “Install” we will see the bar that shows us the download percentage and the number of MB that are left to finish the process. Simple and practical. One detail to keep in mind is that this installation dynamic will only apply to free applications and games in the Microsoft Store.

At the moment, this new option is available in one of the versions that is shared with users who are part of the Windows 11 Insiders program, so you will not yet find it in the current version of your computer.