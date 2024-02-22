Installing APK applications on your Fire TV is possible. How to do it step by step

If you intend to give a second life to an old television or if the operating system of your Smart TV no longer works like the first day, the Amazon Fire TV Stick It is one of the best devices to give that refreshment you need. It is an economical device, with many versions for each type of user and it is very, very customizable.

We have already told you how to install Kodi on a Fire TV Stick To expand its possibilities to infinity, we have seen how to have thousands of free television channels and the best of all is that, since it is Android, deep down, we can install the apps we want. Therefore, below We tell you how to install APK applications on your Amazon Fire TV.

This is how APK apps are installed on Fire TV

First of all, and as I always tell you when we see a tutorial in which you have to type on the virtual keyboard, I recommend pairing a Bluetooth keyboard with the Fire TV Stick. This is also recommended on an Android TV or Google TV, since we will despair much less and we will complete the steps much faster.

Having said that, There are three ways to install apps on a Fire TV. The first, and most obvious

Another good method is to use the Amazon store from your PC or mobile. From there, we can find applications and, since the Fire TV is linked to our Amazon account, we can select the option to install the chosen app remotely on the device.

Finally, as we say, the operating system is still based on Android, which means that we can install applications that are not in the official Amazon store. These apps come in an .apk package, exactly the same as on our Android mobile or tablet, and the process to install them is also very similar.

Next, We are going to see step by step how to install an APK app on the Fire TV:

The first step is to configure the Fire TV to be compatible with third-party applications, those that are not found in the Store. We do this by going to the settings menu that we can open with a long press on the ‘Home’ button on the remote or by going to the gear icon on the Fire TV main page.

Once in configuration, we must click on ‘My Fire TV’ and, within that section, click on ‘About’.

New options open, but what you have to do is click on ‘Fire TV Stick’ several times to unlock the developer settings.

We go to the previous menu and see that, indeed, the developer options have been unlocked. We must enter and activate the ‘Apps of unknown origin’.

Once this is done, we now have the Fire TV ready and we can install APK applications, but… how do we find them if we don’t have a browser? You may think that installing one, but there is something much simpler: Downloader.

This is a program that is in the Amazon Store (and that you can install remotely through this link) and that works as a browser, but also as an installer.

The next step is to search for the APK you want. It is best to search for the name of the application followed by “apk” and the browser will open. There will be different repositories like APKPure, Uptodown, etc. Choose the one you like the most and look for the APK download icon.

Once this is done, a series of pop-up windows will open that will indicate the status of the download and, the first time, it will probably ask for permission for Downloader to install third-party applications.

It will automatically take you to the ‘Apps of unknown origin’ window and you simply have to click on the name of the application to activate it. We follow the steps for installation and that’s it.

Thus, You can now install any APK app without problem on your Fire TVand keep in mind that it is something that works for both the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube or televisions that have the Amazon system pre-installed.

