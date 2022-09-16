HomeTech NewsInstall Numpy in Termux

Install Numpy in Termux

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
I wanted to install the Python module numpy in the termux console. However, I get an error message.

In the Termux console I wanted the Python module Numpy with the command pipenv install numpy to install. However, this fails with the following error message: SystemError: One of the required function to build numpy is not available (the list is ['sin', 'cos', 'tan', 'sinh', 'cosh', 'tanh', 'fabs', 'floor', 'ceil', 'sqrt', 'log10', 'log', 'exp', 'asin', 'acos', 'atan', 'fmod', 'modf', 'frexp', 'ldexp']) Why are there no functions?

 

The error occurs because the installation routine in Termux does not link against libm. But that can be fixed by setting the environment variable MATHLIB sets by hand. You can do this by simply writing them in front of the installation command:

bash MATHLIB="m" pipenv install numpy

