Instagram works on functionality to repost third-party Reels to your feed

If you see a on that you really like, the only way to temporarily share it is through Stories or download the video and post it on your profile for your followers to see. However, that should change soon, according to TechCrunch, as Instagram works on a new to repost third- Reels to your own feed.

On platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Reddit, you can repost content from other users. Unfortunately, Instagram does not have this functionality, making it impossible to directly share with your followers some content that you have liked on the social network. At the moment, Instagram is in the initial tests of a new feature that would allow you to share this content with your followers. The novelty was discovered by consultant Matt Navarra. He noticed a tab on Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri's profile with a rotating arrow icon, similar to the retweet button. Check out: LinkedIn tests paid content for Premium users

Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?! What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022

This tab will store all Reels reposted by the user. Alongside Mosseri’s profile picture, there is a leaked image of the feature, stating that it is in the testing phase and only selected people will be able to see it.

#Instagram is working on Reposts 👀 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 12, 2022

Basically, when you repost a post or Reels on your profile, your followers will be able to see and reply to it, as if it were your post. The advantage is being able to automatically give credits to the content creator responsible for the materialsince it is common for many users to share content that is not theirs without giving credit.

There is no forecast for the functionality to be released to everyone or which users will be able to test it. Last week, Twitter rolled out sharing with Instagram Stories and Snapchat for Android users.