Instagram works on channels feature similar to Telegram

O Instagram should get a broadcast list function for followers soon. The information comes from the Mark Zuckerbergwho is CEO of Goal. In that sense, he revealed some images of the feature that are very similar to what you see in popular messengers. In practice, content creators will be able to send their updates to those who follow them, just as it happens in telegram channels. In general, people will be able to update their followers with content in text, audio, photos and even video productions.

Those who are participating will then be able to interact through reactions to the published items, in addition to voting in polls when they are live. But, they will not be able to take an active part in the conversation, in the same way that happens in the channels created within the messenger. For now, this feature is being tested with a small group of people who create content, in addition to Mark himself, who has already made a point of opening the "Channel Meta". Through it, the CEO must publish updates regarding the company's future additions to its apps.





Despite being in the testing phase, Meta seems to be very engaged in the project and has plans to implement this type of function in other of its applications, such as Facebook and Messenger. Interested parties can join a waitlist for early access to the resource. Go here to request access to the waitlist.

More about Instagram: the network announced that it will end product sales lives and recently launched a tool to raise money on the platform.