Instagram will use Artificial Intelligence to check age

Yoti is a company that has developed a facial recognition tool capable of, through artificial intelligence, determining the age of Instagram users, which would prevent minors under 13 from being able to register, the age limit from which This social network allows you to register an account.

Yoti’s age-determining facial recognition still has wide margins of error for certain skin tones

The truth is that despite including among its conditions of use the need to be at least 13 years old, until 2019 Instagram did not even ask users to indicate their date of birth, so it was not difficult to circumvent this age limitation. Nor was there any additional mechanism that would allow the real age of the user to be verified.

Since then, Instagram has proceeded to take this issue a little more seriously, not only introducing age verification methods but even separating users so that adults and minors cannot interact.

One of the methods used, that of validation by third parties, required that three users over 18 years of age, followers of the minor Instagram user, validate that this requirement was indeed met, giving three days to obtain said response. . Now the second verification method will mean having to send a selfie video to Yoti, the company that has developed this facial recognition method capable of determining age thanks to artificial intelligence.

The use of this technology has already been accepted by the United Kingdom government and by the German digital regulator, despite the fact that Yoti itself acknowledges having a certain margin of error that has to do with differences in the shade of skin pigmentation. The largest margin of error would occur in the cases of women with darker skin tones and under 24 years of age. In these cases, the margin of error could be up to 2.5 years.

In any case, already in 2020, the first results of facial recognition for age determination by Yoti showed a success rate of 98.89% to detect if the subject who declared to be over 18 years old was really more or less than 25 years.

Meanwhile, facial recognition techniques continue to expand their usefulness and applications and platforms capable of using it for the most varied purposes proliferate.

