Instagram will test a new format for photos

In recent months, announced many functions that have been changing the dynamics of the application.

New features that give Reels more prominence and bring users closer to an app more like TikTok. And now they plan to test a new for photographs.

Instagram will change the way you see in the feed

Instagram has announced many changes to the app that have ended up being controversial. Changes that move away from the concept that we know of Instagram and are increasingly closer to TikTok, not only in its interface but also in some of its main functions.

And while they have backtracked on some of the announced updates, Instagram is still in the same vein of becoming more like TikTok, as can be seen in Adam Mosseri’s latest announcement.

He confirmed that within a week or two they will start testing a new format of photographs. The same format that we already find in the Reels and the Stories. And yes, also the format that has been the protagonist of TikTok for a vertical display.

That is, Instagram photos would go from having the format of 4:5 to 16:9. So users will see both videos and photos in this format. Regardless of which section of Instagram you are in, you will have a TikTok-like display style with content in full screen.

What will happen if you upload a photo that is not in this format? Instagram could take care of adding a gradient to accommodate this change. One detail to keep in mind is that this new format for photos has been announced as a test, so we will have to see how users react to this change, and what strategy Instagram will use so that this change does not become a new one. controversial update.