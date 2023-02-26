5G News
Instagram will stop using the Google account to protect any chat

By Brian Adam
Instagram will stop using the Google account to protect any chat
Goal is testing the option to restore Instagram chats with the help of Google using the service Drive where security would also be guaranteed with end-to-end encryption, that is, the chats are only seen by the sender and receiver.

Likewise, it was announced that work continues on the creation of a PIN to securely access messages; which means that there are two forms of protection, the backup in Google and the access with a password.

This action is safe, but it is not protected by end-to-end encryption.

Two-Step Authentication

In Account Settings with the option “Privacy and security”, it will be “Two-Step Authentication” and then “Authentication app” where you can download an app like DuoMobile either Google Authenticator to get access codes.

We recommend this security method, as you can add multiple connected devices to one account so everyone can get login codes.

Another of the methods available in the app is “Text message”, since with the cell phone number, a code will be sent to access the account.

And as the last security option there is “WhatsApp”, clicking it activates the security method of the messaging application that delivers a login code each time you want to enter Instagram.

After enabling two-factor authentication, you will be able to view login prompts and remove trusted devices.

Users can automatically get end-to-end encrypted chats on any device that logs into their Google account.

Now, from the application they warn that the trusted devices are all the devices with which you have already logged in using two-step authentication. “Don’t touch Trust this device if you’re using a public or shared device that other people you don’t know can access.”

QR code

Another of the actions that the social network has is that it allows users to share content from the platform through QR codes, what applies for posts, placements and reels.

With the extension of the scope of the codes, which were initially only available for companies, users will be able to generate them from the three-dot menu, and on the desktop version of Instagram you have to add ‘/qr’ to the end of the code. url (instagram.com/infobae/qr).

