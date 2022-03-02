Tech News

Instagram will stop supporting the most used app to make longer videos. Why?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Instagram appeared as a photography social network, and over time, it included videos. So far, it can be said that they have done quite well with it, an example is the 15-second Stories with a publication duration of 24 hours, where you can upload photos and videos. But now they have announced via their blog that they will stop supporting their separate IGTV app, which is video only. As they have explained, this decision has been made with the intention of focusing on the videos of the main Instagram application. Instagram will stop using the IGTV app In the publication they also say that the closure of the independent IGTV app is due to “part of their efforts to make the video as easy as possible to discover and create.” Videos posted to the main app will now have a tap to mute and full screen viewer. In addition, the social network team is working to find a way to share any of their videos. In addition, by the end of the year they want to “test a new advertising experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from the ads displayed on their Reels.” IGTV was introduced for Instagram in 2018, and the intention with the launch of this independent app was to rival its main competitor, YouTube. A few months later, IGTV arrived on the platform, promoting itself mainly on it with videos that could be found on the explore page, as well as previews that could be seen in both stories and the main feed. But come 2020, the social network removed the IGTV button from the main app, as they said that very few people were using it, so at the end of the year, IGTV changed its name to “Instagram TV”, and his one-hour limit would also reach the rest of Instagram videos. The independent IGTV app is about to be removed, as well as the ads that its videos had when their duration was greater than a minute. But Instagram has assured that it is still working to focus on improving the videos of the main application. The title of this post announcing the end of IGTV is “Continuing our investment in video on Instagram”. Last year, Instagram announced that it was one of its great competitors, the classic YouTube, and the renewed and successful TikTok, as they want to become the general entertainment app. Since they announced their intentions, we have seen how Meta offered its content creators $35,000 bonuses in exchange for posting Reels, in addition to the many new video features that have come to Instagram, of course many of these have been a copy of TikTok. >

Brian Adam
