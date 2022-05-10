Instagram will start testing NFTs this week

NFTs are closer to being a reality on Instagram. In this regard, Adam Mosseri is publicly addressed today to the community through a video announcing that this week a test will begin and to which a small group of Instagram users from the United States will have access.

The idea is check the community reaction to the arrival of NFTs on the platformwhere the lucky ones will have the possibility to show the NFTs, considered as digital collectiblesin the feed, in the stories and in the messages, carrying a label that when pressed will show the visitor both the creator and the owner of the NFT they are viewing as a description.



Available to a small group of US users

The curious thing at this point is that NFTs tend to be mostly common on decentralized social platforms, while in the case of Instagram, it is a centralized social platform far from the concept of Web3, as Mosseri himself acknowledges:

I want to acknowledge up front that NFT and blockchain and Web3 technologies in general are all about the distribution of trust, the distribution of power. But Instagram is fundamentally a centralized platform, so there is tension there.

But Instagram isn’t the only centralized platform betting on NFTs, as Twitter also took the first steps earlier this year with profile pictures for Twitter Blue subscribers.

So now begins a period of learning through testing to know the fit that can best have the NFTs within Instagramand by the way, bring the technology of NFTs to a greater number of people.

From the outset, according to a spokesperson for the platform, Support for NFTs based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains will be supported, to be extended later to the Solana and Flow blockchains.

The most curious thing is that this feature comes at a time when interest in NFTs seems to have spiked, as some reports make clear, highlighting the stagnation of sales of these tokens, as The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Even so, from Instagram they will continue, and as Mark Zuckerberg also says today, NFTs will also make the leap to the main platform: Facebook.