Instagram will show more advertising in the application

Instagram is already testing adding more ads to the app.

The idea of ​​Meta is not only to add advertising in popular sections, such as the “Explore” tab, but it will also be added to profiles.

One of the strategies that Meta will begin to implement to increase revenue is to expand the advertising it displays on Instagram. And as the Instagram team mentions, they are considering adding advertising in the “Explore” section and in the feed of users’ profiles.

As for the ads in the “Explore” tab, they are already rolling out globally, so you may find yourself with more ads the next time you head to this section. These ads appear between the recommendation tiles.

[…] The grid that people see when they first land on the Explore tab will now include ads to reach people in the early stages of discovering new content that interests them.

So beyond the ads that you find when you open a result, you will see this ad among the rest of the content. As you can see in the image above, it will be easy to identify these ads as they will take up more space and make it clear that the recommendation is sponsored.

And on the other hand, Instagram is already testing ads in users’ profile feed. That is, when you visit a user’s profile and scroll through their posts, you will come across ad units.

In this case, Instagram mentions that the creators will be able to have additional income for the ads that are displayed in their profile feed. A dynamic that is still in the testing stage, so Instagram may change the system in the future. At the moment, it is beginning to be tested with selected creators in the US.