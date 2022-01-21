Instagram will send posts with potential hate speech to the bottom of the feed

Social networks have become virtual squares and many people take advantage of virtuality to do damage with their publications. In this sense, platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have been very active in mitigating this problem. The last one specifically has brought a very interesting change to curb cyberbullying and posts that break the rules. Thus, Instagram has implemented that posts with potential hate speech will be moved to the end of the feed.

The idea of ​​the platform is to deprioritize these posts, extending the time it takes us to reach them.

This is how Instagram will treat posts with possible hate speech

im changescomplemented by Instagram about the posts with possible hate speech point directly to the operation of the algorithm. That is to say, the order that we received in principle when entering our feed was based on our likes and who we followed. Now, the publications that we have reported will also be taken into account in order to keep them out of our sight, at least for a while. In this way, Instagram will prioritize the content that we like and send the potentially dangerous content to the bottom.

With these measures, Instagram does not immediately remove potentially abusive content, but instead moves it to the bottom of the feed. This will allow you to enjoy the platform much more before you come across a post that you find unpleasant.

It should be noted that these changes will directly impact the publications in our feed and not the accounts at a general level. That is, if you reported the post of an account and it makes a publication that does not violate the rules, you will normally have it at the top of your feed. With these measures, it is expected to enhance the user experience on Instagram by giving it much more of what it prefers and taking away from what it has previously reported.