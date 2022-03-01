Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Instagram will remove the IGTV app

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram, the social network owned by Meta, has announced that it will stop supporting the Instagram TV app. Already at the end of last October the company gave up on IGTV, its great commitment to the long-term video format, which was born in June 2018 with the goal of becoming a YouTube rival and attract content creators to the platform.

Instagram has announced in mid-March the IGTV app will disappear from the platforms

Now, Instagram definitively resigns and has announced that, in mid-March, IGTV will disappear from app platforms. In a publication on the official blog of the social network, Instagram explains that this decision is part of its efforts so that the creation and dissemination of videos is as simple as possible.

For this reason, the social network prefers to focus on the development of this format within the main app. Incidentally, Instagram has announced that in the coming months it will introduce improvements to its videos, but it has not detailed in what sense.

Read:

News VOD 35/21: ‘The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare’, a coin for the witcher to return

At the same time, Instagram has confirmed that video ads, previously broadcast on IGTV, will no longer be supported by the company. this format will be broadcast on the Reels from the main Instagram app. Since the end of last year, Instagram has been testing new ways of monetizing its most active users, and everything indicates that this process will be channeled through Reels.

Last year, Instagram made it public that it was working on a tool, called “Bonuses”, that would allow users to earn money by making Reels. The idea was establish a series of objectives and reward users as they reach them. In this way, the creators of Reels will be able to unlock new opportunities to collect bonuses.

.

Previous articleApple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Instagram will remove the IGTV app

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month

Anticipated and expected for months, it seems that the arrival of the new iPhone SE 2022 is already...
Android

35 free technology courses to start in March

A new list of free online courses that you can take at your own pace during March. ...
Android

OPPO is already capable of charging your mobile to 100% in 9 minutes and promises not to charge the battery prematurely

With mobile phones becoming more stylish, manufacturers have to make various sacrifices. Connections such as...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.