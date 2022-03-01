Instagram will remove the IGTV app

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram, the social network owned by Meta, has announced that it will stop supporting the Instagram TV app. Already at the end of last October the company gave up on IGTV, its great commitment to the long-term video format, which was born in June 2018 with the goal of becoming a YouTube rival and attract content creators to the platform.

Instagram has announced in mid-March the IGTV app will disappear from the platforms

Now, Instagram definitively resigns and has announced that, in mid-March, IGTV will disappear from app platforms. In a publication on the official blog of the social network, Instagram explains that this decision is part of its efforts so that the creation and dissemination of videos is as simple as possible.

For this reason, the social network prefers to focus on the development of this format within the main app. Incidentally, Instagram has announced that in the coming months it will introduce improvements to its videos, but it has not detailed in what sense.

At the same time, Instagram has confirmed that video ads, previously broadcast on IGTV, will no longer be supported by the company. this format will be broadcast on the Reels from the main Instagram app. Since the end of last year, Instagram has been testing new ways of monetizing its most active users, and everything indicates that this process will be channeled through Reels.

Last year, Instagram made it public that it was working on a tool, called “Bonuses”, that would allow users to earn money by making Reels. The idea was establish a series of objectives and reward users as they reach them. In this way, the creators of Reels will be able to unlock new opportunities to collect bonuses.

