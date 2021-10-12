Instagram will recommend young people to “take a break”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Wrapped in controversy after the service fell for more than six hours last week, and in the midst of a reputational crisis after the complaint of a former worker who ensures that the company puts its interests before the health of users, Instagram has reacted by presenting a series of measures to improve the “mental stability” of its users, especially the youngest.

Instagram has abandoned the development of its version for young people, Instagram Kids

The company, which already last week rejected continuing to develop Instagram Kids, the version for minors of the social network, has indicated that it will launch new measures for young people to make good use of the social network and be able to avoid harmful content.

The vice president of Global Affairs of Facebook, Nick Clegg, has indicated that they will introduce a system that will allow to recognize when adolescents are watching a content over and over again and this is harmful for them. In this case, a message will appear on the screen inviting you to “take a break” and consume other types of content.

There will also be a tool that will allow users to pause their account, to “take a break” and decide if their use of Instagram can be harmful or not.

The company has not confirmed when these new features will be available to all company users, nor if they will be launched first in some territories or in others.

At the moment, they are under development, while he also points out that they are analyzing the behavior of their algorithms to understand if they favor the consumption of harmful content for users, as the former employee of the company denounced in a report published recently by the The Wall Street Journal. Nor has he explained how the operation of this would be modified to achieve a healthier experience within the social network.

