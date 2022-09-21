Instagram will protect you from nudity in chat

is testing a new option to users from unwanted nude images in chat.

It is a new dynamic that the user will have to activate for direct messages to have this extra protection, which will prevent them from viewing explicit images.

Instagram will block nude images in direct messages

In the Instagram chat we usually talk with our contacts, friends or acquaintances. However, we also accept chat requests from other users, whether for work, asking about products, expanding our circle of contacts, etc.

But good intentions quickly become a source of spam, unwanted hookups, or nude photos. Although Instagram allows users to be blocked, in this case it wants to give extra protection to prevent users from being exposed to unwanted nude images in chat.

This feature is not active yet, but we can see what it is in the screenshot you share Alessandro Paluzzi on his Twitter account. It will not be an option that will be by default but it will be necessary to activate it to have this extra protection.

In that case, Instagram’s technology will detect when content sent in the chat contains , and block viewing. So we will see a blurred image with the warning that it is an image that contains nudity

On the other hand, Instagram will also show a button for the user to remove the block if they want to see the content. One detail that is clarified in the description of the function is that Instagram will not have access to the photos, since the detection process is carried out on the device and the images are not sent to their servers.

Instagram has not commented on this feature, so we don’t yet know when it will be implemented in the app.