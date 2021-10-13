Instagram will notify you in real time when it is down and you cannot use it

When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram fell at the same time last week, the first thing many users did was think that, first, our application was crashing; later, that the error came from our connection, either by the 4G or the 5G of the mobile phone or by the home wireless network; and ultimately, at the end of it all, we understood that the platforms themselves were the same that had fallen. This perception of the infallibility of apps led many users to try practically any method in order to regain access. Only in the case of WhatsApp, with that message of “Connecting …”, many understood that the same error was on the part of Mark Zuckerberg, so they had to wait patiently until things returned to their being. Information in real time Precisely to avoid those moments of uncertainty and doubts, from Instagram itself they have announced that they want to inform you of what happens in those moments of confusion so that you do not try anything crazy when it is not in your power to solve anything. That is why as “that lack of clarity can be frustrating”, from the social network they have decided that “it is easier to understand what is happening” directly from them. So as a first step they have announced on their official blog that they are “testing a new feature that will notify you in your Activity Feed when we experience an outage or technical problem, and when it is resolved.” It is important to say that it is not a notification but rather a new entry in the application’s activity log, so that at a glance we know that the platform is experiencing interruptions or problems. As they point out, “This trial will run in the US and continue for the next several months. Like any experiment, this may be something that we implement more widely, but we want to start small and learn. And if it makes sense, we will expand to more people. ” In this way, the social network wants to eliminate with a stroke of the pen any rumor that, in the face of uncertainty, could erode the reliability of the platform around issues such as security problems, etc. Finally, Instagram also prepares a section called “Status of my account” where we can find out if there is a problem with it, especially in relation to the distribution of the content that we upload and that, as you know, can often unleash small setbacks that require a specific solution. >