Instagram will notify users when there are failures in the service

Facebook has notified that from now on it will start sending notifications to its users so that they know what is happening with the service. The idea is that people don’t get confused when the service is failing and blame their ISP, or their device.

According to the statementnotifications will not arrive every time there is a problem, but when the company notices that users are confused. The notification would be the voice of reason that explains what happens and when that hypothetical problem can be expected to be solved.

Help notices

For now they will only test it in the United States, but plans are to release this new functionality around the world. The notification will arrive like any other and this will not be the only reason why the Instagram staff will communicate with you through the app.

In the same statement they have mentioned that they will also release a new tool called “Account Status”. Notifications from this tool will tell a person if their account is at risk of being suspended for different reasons. This functionality will also be expanded in the future so that users can see how their content is offered to other users on the network.

With these two ads we can assume that Instagram wants to finally take over what it stands for. The network is one of the most used in the world and how they make decisions on Facebook is often a mystery, so the idea is to make them more transparent. These notifications will not only prevent confusion in failure cases, but will allow users to appeal account suspension decisions.